6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Available 7/1/20. Youtube video youtu.be/3AFZte_DJ2E



Stylish architecture and a well-designed floor-plan combine to make this comfortable town home a great place to live at an exceptional price. Situated in the Lake Arbor Golf Community this charming home offers a spacious 1,026 square feet and plenty of room to stretch out and live in a relaxed setting. Two bedrooms upstairs - each with their own attached full bathroom and a 1/2 bath on the main level. Balcony off the living room and wood burning fireplace. Stainless steel appliances include glass-stop stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Full size washer/dryer included. Attached 1 car garage and A/C.



Located right across the street from the complex's incredible recreational facility which includes: swimming pool, full size basketball court and tennis courts. Tons of nearby shopping, dining and recreational facilities including Lake Arbor Golf Course, Lake Arbor Park, Standley Lake, Brookehill Shopping Center, Westminster Mall, Dillards and much more!



Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross combined income $4,500+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Pets accepted contingent on size, age and breed with additional fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.



Showings available 7 days a week. Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management (303) 532-9372.