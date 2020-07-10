All apartments in Arvada
6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104

6670 West 84th Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6670 West 84th Circle, Arvada, CO 80003
Lake Arbor Fairways

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 7/1/20. Youtube video youtu.be/3AFZte_DJ2E

Stylish architecture and a well-designed floor-plan combine to make this comfortable town home a great place to live at an exceptional price. Situated in the Lake Arbor Golf Community this charming home offers a spacious 1,026 square feet and plenty of room to stretch out and live in a relaxed setting. Two bedrooms upstairs - each with their own attached full bathroom and a 1/2 bath on the main level. Balcony off the living room and wood burning fireplace. Stainless steel appliances include glass-stop stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Full size washer/dryer included. Attached 1 car garage and A/C.

Located right across the street from the complex's incredible recreational facility which includes: swimming pool, full size basketball court and tennis courts. Tons of nearby shopping, dining and recreational facilities including Lake Arbor Golf Course, Lake Arbor Park, Standley Lake, Brookehill Shopping Center, Westminster Mall, Dillards and much more!

Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross combined income $4,500+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Pets accepted contingent on size, age and breed with additional fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.

Showings available 7 days a week. Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management (303) 532-9372.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 have any available units?
6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 have?
Some of 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 currently offering any rent specials?
6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 is pet friendly.
Does 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 offer parking?
Yes, 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 offers parking.
Does 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 have a pool?
Yes, 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 has a pool.
Does 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 have accessible units?
No, 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6670 W 84th Cir Apt 104 has units with dishwashers.

