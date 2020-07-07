All apartments in Arvada
Last updated May 19 2020

6646 Benton Street

6646 Benton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6646 Benton Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Beautiful brick, custom duplex in nice quiet area. Has: Hardwood floors, archways, vaulted ceilings, double crown molding, and skylights. Spacious kitchen with center island, solid wood cabinets, under-cabinet lighting, walk-in pantry and all appliances included(appliances in pictures are stainless steel and belong to current tenants, included appliances are white). A great room with a venting, marble fireplace. Master suite and two additional bedrooms. Two baths, with shower and tub. Main floor laundry. Central air-conditioning as well as ceiling fans throughout. Attached, insulated two car, oversized garage. Open basement with additional 944 square feet. Wired for sound. Redwood deck with gas outlet. Dog run and doggie door. Professional and mature landscaping. Sprinkler system. Separate utilities. Additional $65 per month to pay for water and trash service. Bringing total rent to $2365.

Managed by Lark Property Management
For additional information
Contact Kristin at 303-521-3721
or Beth at 303-517-3020

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6646-benton-st-arvada-co-80003-usa-unit-1/51000c90-71f7-4da7-ba41-1d901eeee21e

(RLNE5726466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

