6646 Benton Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Beautiful brick, custom duplex in nice quiet area. Has: Hardwood floors, archways, vaulted ceilings, double crown molding, and skylights. Spacious kitchen with center island, solid wood cabinets, under-cabinet lighting, walk-in pantry and all appliances included(appliances in pictures are stainless steel and belong to current tenants, included appliances are white). A great room with a venting, marble fireplace. Master suite and two additional bedrooms. Two baths, with shower and tub. Main floor laundry. Central air-conditioning as well as ceiling fans throughout. Attached, insulated two car, oversized garage. Open basement with additional 944 square feet. Wired for sound. Redwood deck with gas outlet. Dog run and doggie door. Professional and mature landscaping. Sprinkler system. Separate utilities. Additional $65 per month to pay for water and trash service. Bringing total rent to $2365.



