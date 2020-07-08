6007 W 61st Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage range

Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent in Arvada! - This 3 bed 1 bath single family home has a detached 1 car garage with an extended driveway for extra parking needs, a storage shed, covered back patio, fenced backyard, newer tile floors and stove and is close to HWY I-70 and Parks.



Move-In Ready Now!



Rent is $1,600.00/month



Pets are allowed - There is a One-Time Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $350.00



For more information or to fill out an online rental application ahead of time please visit our website at www.ashdonpm.com or contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com



(RLNE5336452)