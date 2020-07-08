All apartments in Arvada
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

6007 W 61st Pl

6007 West 61st Place · No Longer Available
Location

6007 West 61st Place, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent in Arvada! - This 3 bed 1 bath single family home has a detached 1 car garage with an extended driveway for extra parking needs, a storage shed, covered back patio, fenced backyard, newer tile floors and stove and is close to HWY I-70 and Parks.

Move-In Ready Now!

Rent is $1,600.00/month

Pets are allowed - There is a One-Time Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $350.00

For more information or to fill out an online rental application ahead of time please visit our website at www.ashdonpm.com or contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com

(RLNE5336452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 W 61st Pl have any available units?
6007 W 61st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6007 W 61st Pl have?
Some of 6007 W 61st Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 W 61st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6007 W 61st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 W 61st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6007 W 61st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6007 W 61st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6007 W 61st Pl offers parking.
Does 6007 W 61st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 W 61st Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 W 61st Pl have a pool?
No, 6007 W 61st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6007 W 61st Pl have accessible units?
No, 6007 W 61st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 W 61st Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 W 61st Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

