5472 Balsam Court Available 05/01/20 Contemporary remodeled townhouse in Old Town Arvada with state-of-the-art finishes and a large fenced in yard with a two car garage. - Location, Location!! Situated in the heart of Old Town Arvada. Main level features new flooring throughout, half bath, large kitchen with new counters, new microwave, Large window and access to the garage. Walk upstairs to find a cozy large master suite with walk-in closet, peaceful bay window, and full bath attached with its own linen closet. Two more bedrooms, another full bath, and linen closet. The basement has a finished bedroom with egress window, large laundry/ storage space area. The Fenced in backyard backs to open space and is located Just blocks to Old Town Arvada breweries, boutiques restaurants and the new light rail station. Pets are optional (HOA does not allow dogs that bark a lot). 2 car attached garage. Includes water and trash.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5663594)