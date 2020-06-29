All apartments in Arvada
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

5472 Balsam Court

5472 Balsam Court · No Longer Available
Location

5472 Balsam Court, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5472 Balsam Court Available 05/01/20 Contemporary remodeled townhouse in Old Town Arvada with state-of-the-art finishes and a large fenced in yard with a two car garage. - Location, Location!! Situated in the heart of Old Town Arvada. Main level features new flooring throughout, half bath, large kitchen with new counters, new microwave, Large window and access to the garage. Walk upstairs to find a cozy large master suite with walk-in closet, peaceful bay window, and full bath attached with its own linen closet. Two more bedrooms, another full bath, and linen closet. The basement has a finished bedroom with egress window, large laundry/ storage space area. The Fenced in backyard backs to open space and is located Just blocks to Old Town Arvada breweries, boutiques restaurants and the new light rail station. Pets are optional (HOA does not allow dogs that bark a lot). 2 car attached garage. Includes water and trash.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5663594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5472 Balsam Court have any available units?
5472 Balsam Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5472 Balsam Court have?
Some of 5472 Balsam Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5472 Balsam Court currently offering any rent specials?
5472 Balsam Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5472 Balsam Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5472 Balsam Court is pet friendly.
Does 5472 Balsam Court offer parking?
Yes, 5472 Balsam Court offers parking.
Does 5472 Balsam Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5472 Balsam Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5472 Balsam Court have a pool?
No, 5472 Balsam Court does not have a pool.
Does 5472 Balsam Court have accessible units?
No, 5472 Balsam Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5472 Balsam Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5472 Balsam Court does not have units with dishwashers.

