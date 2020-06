Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

errific tri-level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths! 1-car garage with opener. Large room sizes. Updates throughout! Large yard! Evaporative Cooler!



**Property has well for yard watering (this property does not have a traditional sprinkler system).



**No smokers.



**Pets possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pets MUST over 1 year in age and no aggressive breeds. Pets are screened through: https://assuredrpm.petscreening.com.