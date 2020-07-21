5207 Dudley St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

- This is the one! Youll love this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1/2 duplex home in a fantastic area, near Olde-Town Arvada, with quick access to I-70. This beauty is fresh with beautiful, new flooring and many updates. It is bright and sunny, thanks to many windows, and has an open layout.



The master suite is spacious with its own bathroom and dual closets. The convenient laundry room is on the upper level, near the bedrooms.



The 2 car garage means no scraping windows this winter! The lawn is mowed for you at the Owners expense. Pay your rent easily online! This great home will go quickly, so get in touch today to schedule a showing.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5118347)