Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

5207 Dudley St

5207 Dudley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5207 Dudley Street, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
- This is the one! Youll love this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1/2 duplex home in a fantastic area, near Olde-Town Arvada, with quick access to I-70. This beauty is fresh with beautiful, new flooring and many updates. It is bright and sunny, thanks to many windows, and has an open layout.

The master suite is spacious with its own bathroom and dual closets. The convenient laundry room is on the upper level, near the bedrooms.

The 2 car garage means no scraping windows this winter! The lawn is mowed for you at the Owners expense. Pay your rent easily online! This great home will go quickly, so get in touch today to schedule a showing.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5118347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Dudley St have any available units?
5207 Dudley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 5207 Dudley St currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Dudley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Dudley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 Dudley St is pet friendly.
Does 5207 Dudley St offer parking?
Yes, 5207 Dudley St offers parking.
Does 5207 Dudley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Dudley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Dudley St have a pool?
No, 5207 Dudley St does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Dudley St have accessible units?
No, 5207 Dudley St does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Dudley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Dudley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Dudley St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 Dudley St does not have units with air conditioning.
