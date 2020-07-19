Amenities

5150 Independence St Available 08/15/20 5150 Independence St - Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom, updated home in West Arvada! The living room has wood floors and a cheery fireplace. The kitchen is a dream with black appliances, lovely dark cabinets, granite counters, beautifully tiled flooring, and a breakfast bar. There are two bedrooms on the main level.



In the finished basement, there is a large, third bedroom, a sizable family room with a second fireplace, and storage space galore!



Outdoors, there is a nice deck, perfect for entertaining. There is also space for a garden if you enjoy home-grown veggies and herbs. There is also a single car, attached garage for storage or parking. This home is near to bus routes and the soon to be opened light-rail. It is also close to trendy new shopping, dining, and entertainment.



Sorry, no cats allowed.



These photos and video from 2018 are still a good representation.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



Currently, this home is occupied.



Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.



No Cats Allowed



