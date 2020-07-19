All apartments in Arvada
Arvada, CO
5150 Independence St
5150 Independence St

5150 Independence Street · (303) 961-7004
Arvada
Arvada Plaza Area
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

5150 Independence Street, Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Plaza Area

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5150 Independence St · Avail. Aug 15

$2,145

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2028 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5150 Independence St Available 08/15/20 5150 Independence St - Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom, updated home in West Arvada! The living room has wood floors and a cheery fireplace. The kitchen is a dream with black appliances, lovely dark cabinets, granite counters, beautifully tiled flooring, and a breakfast bar. There are two bedrooms on the main level.

In the finished basement, there is a large, third bedroom, a sizable family room with a second fireplace, and storage space galore!

Outdoors, there is a nice deck, perfect for entertaining. There is also space for a garden if you enjoy home-grown veggies and herbs. There is also a single car, attached garage for storage or parking. This home is near to bus routes and the soon to be opened light-rail. It is also close to trendy new shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Sorry, no cats allowed.

These photos and video from 2018 are still a good representation.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

Currently, this home is occupied.

Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4301739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 Independence St have any available units?
5150 Independence St has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5150 Independence St have?
Some of 5150 Independence St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5150 Independence St currently offering any rent specials?
5150 Independence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 Independence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5150 Independence St is pet friendly.
Does 5150 Independence St offer parking?
Yes, 5150 Independence St offers parking.
Does 5150 Independence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 Independence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 Independence St have a pool?
No, 5150 Independence St does not have a pool.
Does 5150 Independence St have accessible units?
No, 5150 Independence St does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 Independence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5150 Independence St does not have units with dishwashers.
