3421 Tennyson Street
Last updated August 19 2019 at 5:07 PM

3421 Tennyson Street

3421 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Tennyson Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Totally Upgraded 1/1 on Tennyson St in the Heart of the Highlands

AVAILABILITY DATE: August 27, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets allowed

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood!
* 1 bedroom, 1 bath
* Gorgeous bamboo floors with stainless-steel kitchen gas range, and granite counters - totally remodeled unit!
* Shower / bath tub combo with rain shower
* Assigned off street parking
* Full size washer & dryer included
* Designer chandelier brightens open floor plan
* A/C unit included

GARAGE/PARKING: Assigned space for 1 car, plenty of street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Condo, (quiet 6 unit building with only one shared wall)
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Floor / portable A/C unit
LAWN CARE: HOA maintained. Tenant responsibility to snow shovel assigned parking space.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $60 - $90

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

PRICING - $1495 per month for a 18-20 month lease, $1525 per month for a 9 -12 month lease

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
LEASE LENGTH: 9-20 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Ventures with Jess, LLC
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Tennyson Street have any available units?
3421 Tennyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 3421 Tennyson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Tennyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Tennyson Street is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Tennyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 3421 Tennyson Street offers parking.
Does 3421 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3421 Tennyson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Tennyson Street have a pool?
No, 3421 Tennyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
No, 3421 Tennyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Tennyson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
