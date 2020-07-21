3421 Tennyson Street

Amenities
Totally Upgraded 1/1 on Tennyson St in the Heart of the Highlands
AVAILABILITY DATE: August 27, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets allowed
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood!
* 1 bedroom, 1 bath
* Gorgeous bamboo floors with stainless-steel kitchen gas range, and granite counters - totally remodeled unit!
* Shower / bath tub combo with rain shower
* Assigned off street parking
* Full size washer & dryer included
* Designer chandelier brightens open floor plan
* A/C unit included
GARAGE/PARKING: Assigned space for 1 car, plenty of street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Condo, (quiet 6 unit building with only one shared wall)
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Floor / portable A/C unit
LAWN CARE: HOA maintained. Tenant responsibility to snow shovel assigned parking space.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $60 - $90
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
PRICING - $1495 per month for a 18-20 month lease, $1525 per month for a 9 -12 month lease
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
LEASE LENGTH: 9-20 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Ventures with Jess, LLC
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.