Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

10477 W 82nd Pl

10477 West 82nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

10477 West 82nd Place, Arvada, CO 80005
Lakecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Three Bedroom House in Arvada Neighborhood - Property Id: 174506

Nice hardwood flooring greets you as you enter. The large living room features tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings and newer carpet. There is a spacious dining area and an updated kitchen. The second floor features a large loft and a full hall bathroom. The master bedroom is huge and has a private bathroom. A second bedroom completes the upper level. The fully finished basement offers a family room with a wet bar, 1/2 bathroom and a third bedroom. The deck opens to a small grassy yard. The home also features a 2-car garage. This home's ideal location is close to trails and Standley Lake. Amenities include a nice community pool, and tennis and basketball courts to enjoy on those hot summer days. Wonderful Neighborhood!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/174506
Property Id 174506

(RLNE5605230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10477 W 82nd Pl have any available units?
10477 W 82nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10477 W 82nd Pl have?
Some of 10477 W 82nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10477 W 82nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10477 W 82nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10477 W 82nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10477 W 82nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10477 W 82nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10477 W 82nd Pl offers parking.
Does 10477 W 82nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10477 W 82nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10477 W 82nd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 10477 W 82nd Pl has a pool.
Does 10477 W 82nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 10477 W 82nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10477 W 82nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10477 W 82nd Pl has units with dishwashers.

