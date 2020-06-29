10477 W 82nd Pl

Amenities

Nice hardwood flooring greets you as you enter. The large living room features tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings and newer carpet. There is a spacious dining area and an updated kitchen. The second floor features a large loft and a full hall bathroom. The master bedroom is huge and has a private bathroom. A second bedroom completes the upper level. The fully finished basement offers a family room with a wet bar, 1/2 bathroom and a third bedroom. The deck opens to a small grassy yard. The home also features a 2-car garage. This home's ideal location is close to trails and Standley Lake. Amenities include a nice community pool, and tennis and basketball courts to enjoy on those hot summer days. Wonderful Neighborhood!

