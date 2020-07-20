10440 W. 64th Place Unit B

Amenities

Beautiful remodeled duplex for rent in Arvada. Located Kipling and 64th this two bedroom duplex is a gem! Laminate flooring in living room with new window coverings and light fixture. New kitchen counter tops with brand new stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher. Huge storage 20 feet by 4 feet included. One car attached garage. Large private fenced in back yard for entertaining family and friends. Very quiet and secluded property! Across the street from Ralston Creek Trail with acres and acres of trees and stream. Apex Recreational district is a minute away for playing Tennis. Walking distance to Campbell Elementary. Jefferson County Schools. Close to shopping,, restaurants, walking trails! For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000. cell is 720-838-6714.