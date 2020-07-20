All apartments in Arvada
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

10440 W. 64th Place Unit B

10440 West 64th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10440 West 64th Place, Arvada, CO 80004
Northwest Arvada

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful remodeled duplex for rent in Arvada. Located Kipling and 64th this two bedroom duplex is a gem! Laminate flooring in living room with new window coverings and light fixture. New kitchen counter tops with brand new stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher. Huge storage 20 feet by 4 feet included. One car attached garage. Large private fenced in back yard for entertaining family and friends. Very quiet and secluded property! Across the street from Ralston Creek Trail with acres and acres of trees and stream. Apex Recreational district is a minute away for playing Tennis. Walking distance to Campbell Elementary. Jefferson County Schools. Close to shopping,, restaurants, walking trails! For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000. cell is 720-838-6714.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B have any available units?
10440 W. 64th Place Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B have?
Some of 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
10440 W. 64th Place Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B offers parking.
Does 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B have a pool?
No, 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B have accessible units?
No, 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10440 W. 64th Place Unit B has units with dishwashers.
