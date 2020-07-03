10129 W 55th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

This sparkling and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo has it's own laundry room with full washer and dryer and an attached garage, tasteful updates and stainless steel appliances. You will enjoy the peace and nature while sitting on your balcony that overlooks open space and majestic views-all the way to Long's Peak! The pristine grounds, community pool and hot tub, hiking areas, walking and biking paths go West towards Golden and East towards Old Town Arvada. There is plentiful guest parking. The Light Rail Gold line is within walking distance, 1/4 mile close! These one level condos are rarely available, for a good reason. Schedule your showing soon and welcome home! Available Feb. 1st! No tobacco use.