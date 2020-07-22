All apartments in Arapahoe County
Find more places like 9655 E Arkansas Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arapahoe County, CO
/
9655 E Arkansas Plaza
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:05 PM

9655 E Arkansas Plaza

9655 East Arkansas Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9655 East Arkansas Place, Arapahoe County, CO 80247

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing two bedroom, two bath, two story with attached two car garage. 1,176 square ft. This property has been fully renovated with newer wood floors, granite counter tops and new paint. Includes central air and solar heat throughout.The property has a small back yard that is taken care of by the HOA. A wonderful community with a great location close to downtown, DTC and cherry creek area. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103 Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9655 E Arkansas Plaza have any available units?
9655 E Arkansas Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 9655 E Arkansas Plaza have?
Some of 9655 E Arkansas Plaza's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9655 E Arkansas Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
9655 E Arkansas Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9655 E Arkansas Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 9655 E Arkansas Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 9655 E Arkansas Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 9655 E Arkansas Plaza offers parking.
Does 9655 E Arkansas Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9655 E Arkansas Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9655 E Arkansas Plaza have a pool?
No, 9655 E Arkansas Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 9655 E Arkansas Plaza have accessible units?
No, 9655 E Arkansas Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 9655 E Arkansas Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 9655 E Arkansas Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9655 E Arkansas Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9655 E Arkansas Plaza has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COColumbine, CODove Valley, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COLone Tree, COCherry Creek, CO
Greenwood Village, COSheridan, COEdgewater, COStonegate, COWheat Ridge, COMeridian, COKen Caryl, COCommerce City, COBerkley, CODakota Ridge, COCastle Pines, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College