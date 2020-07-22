9655 E Arkansas Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 elevator gym parking garage internet access

Amazing two bedroom, two bath, two story with attached two car garage. 1,176 square ft. This property has been fully renovated with newer wood floors, granite counter tops and new paint. Includes central air and solar heat throughout.The property has a small back yard that is taken care of by the HOA. A wonderful community with a great location close to downtown, DTC and cherry creek area. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103 Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers.