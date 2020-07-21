All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:41 AM

8301 E Arizona Place

8301 East Arizona Place · No Longer Available
Location

8301 East Arizona Place, Arapahoe County, CO 80247

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
online portal
8301 E Arizona Place Available 06/29/20 Upscale 4BD, 4BA Home in Gated Valentia Court with Outdoor Patio and 3-Car Garage - With just over 3,800 square feet, this home has everything that you need - elegant, open concept kitchen with aligning breakfast nook; large living room with built-in surround sound speakers; formal dining room; office/study; master suite with 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closet with built-ins; and a guest room with it's own en suite bathroom. Patio out back with outdoor fire pit and large 3-car garage. Schedule a tour @keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There are four bathrooms (three full, one half)
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee for water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger Chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5042236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

