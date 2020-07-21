All apartments in Arapahoe County
5346 South Picadilly Court

5346 South Picadilly Court · No Longer Available
Location

5346 South Picadilly Court, Arapahoe County, CO 80015
Saddle Rock Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Stunning townhouse, located in the Cherry Creek school district! Just a short drive to Southlands mall, great restaurants, shopping, golf courses, and walking / bike trails! Home boasts a massive master bedroom, equipped with two huge walk in closets, great functional floor plan, backyard, deck (great for entertaining,) and more! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

