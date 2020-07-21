4806 S. Wenatchee Circle

Amenities
Welcome to Copperleaf!! Beautifully Maintained 3BR/3BA with Gorgeous Kitchen and Entirely Open Main Floor! Minutes to E-470, Buckley AFB and Southlands Mall Shopping! - Beautifully Maintained 3BR/3BA with Gorgeous Kitchen and Entirely Open Main Floor! Gorgeous 2-Year-Old Home Offers Nearly Endless Open Space with Gourmet Kitchen Featuring Large Island, Custom Cabinets, White Quartz Countertops, Gas Cook-Top & All Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances!! Large Master Bedroom with Tons of Natural Light and Master En Suite Bath Featuring Double Vanity, Large Stand-Up Shower, & Massive Walk-In Closet!! Breathtaking Sunset & Mountain Views from your Front Porch, Bedrooms and Loft! Upper-Level Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Included! Large Unfinished Basement with Plenty of Room!
Trash Included! Minutes to Copperleaf Community Pool, Clubhouse, & Mountain Vista Elementary School, Walking Trails, & the future planned Town Center.
Cherry Creek 5 School District! Minutes to E-470 & Southlands Mall. EZ Access to South Gun Club Road, I-70 & Buckley Air Force Base!
Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Gorgeous Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.
***Check out our Virtual Tour!! - https://tours.virtuance.com/1378101
Applicants must have a minimum 640 credit.
No Criminal Background, Negative Rental History or Evictions.
Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.
This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5043787)