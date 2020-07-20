All apartments in Arapahoe County
4007 S. Odessa Street
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

4007 S. Odessa Street

4007 South Odessa Street · No Longer Available
4007 South Odessa Street, Arapahoe County, CO 80013

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Large 4 Bedroom Home In TallGrass Community! Cherry Creek Schools! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in the Tall Grass Community! Feel right at home with the spacious formal living and dining area. the large family room with fireplace opens to a huge gourmet kitchen with granite countertops! This home features an unbelievable master suite with huge walk-in closet and bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom. Spacious laundry room and large fenced in backyard. Extra space for storage with a large unfinished basement and 3 car garage! Cherry Creek School District! You don't want to miss out on this one! Please call for a showing today - Stuart @ 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This property is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc, - a Colorado property management and real estate company.

(RLNE2138231)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 4007 S. Odessa Street have any available units?
4007 S. Odessa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 4007 S. Odessa Street have?
Some of 4007 S. Odessa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 S. Odessa Street currently offering any rent specials?
4007 S. Odessa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 S. Odessa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4007 S. Odessa Street is pet friendly.
Does 4007 S. Odessa Street offer parking?
Yes, 4007 S. Odessa Street offers parking.
Does 4007 S. Odessa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 S. Odessa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 S. Odessa Street have a pool?
No, 4007 S. Odessa Street does not have a pool.
Does 4007 S. Odessa Street have accessible units?
No, 4007 S. Odessa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 S. Odessa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4007 S. Odessa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4007 S. Odessa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4007 S. Odessa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
