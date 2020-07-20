4007 S. Odessa Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Large 4 Bedroom Home In TallGrass Community! Cherry Creek Schools! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in the Tall Grass Community! Feel right at home with the spacious formal living and dining area. the large family room with fireplace opens to a huge gourmet kitchen with granite countertops! This home features an unbelievable master suite with huge walk-in closet and bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom. Spacious laundry room and large fenced in backyard. Extra space for storage with a large unfinished basement and 3 car garage! Cherry Creek School District! You don't want to miss out on this one! Please call for a showing today - Stuart @ 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This property is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc, - a Colorado property management and real estate company.



