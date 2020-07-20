All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:50 PM

21962 E Crestline Pl

21962 East Crestline Place · No Longer Available
Location

21962 East Crestline Place, Arapahoe County, CO 80015
Saddle Rock Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
21962 E Crestline Pl Available 05/01/19 Beautiful BR/2BA Townhome available now. - This 3BR/2BA Townhome offers many features which include an open and bright floor plan; kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, granite countertops and backsplash. Family room with wood flooring and fireplace. Master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet; 2nd floor laundry and 2 car attached garage. This property is totally updated, including new heater and A/C and within close proximity to Cherry Creek Schools; Buckley Air Force Base; Quincy Reservoir; Southlands Mall, Restaurants, and Entertainment. Easy access to E470.

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.

No smoking inside the property.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE3999798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21962 E Crestline Pl have any available units?
21962 E Crestline Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 21962 E Crestline Pl have?
Some of 21962 E Crestline Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21962 E Crestline Pl currently offering any rent specials?
21962 E Crestline Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21962 E Crestline Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 21962 E Crestline Pl is pet friendly.
Does 21962 E Crestline Pl offer parking?
Yes, 21962 E Crestline Pl offers parking.
Does 21962 E Crestline Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21962 E Crestline Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21962 E Crestline Pl have a pool?
No, 21962 E Crestline Pl does not have a pool.
Does 21962 E Crestline Pl have accessible units?
No, 21962 E Crestline Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 21962 E Crestline Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 21962 E Crestline Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21962 E Crestline Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21962 E Crestline Pl has units with air conditioning.
