7141 Quivas St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Charming 5 Br / 2 Ba Home - Central to Everything - Property Id: 243935



Below Market Rent - High-Demand Location - Central to Everything !!

OPEN HOUSE Saturday March 21, 2020

NOON - 2PM Rain or Shine

Come see this charming home in the best location in town - Minutes to Light Rail / Downtown / Boulder / Short Drive to DIA - Walking distance to schools, Rec Center w/ Pool, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, AND the New Midtown Area - Coffee Shop (Bon Bon) and Brewery - Bruz and their daily food trucks

Granite / SS / Hardwoods / Quiet Neighborhood

Plenty of room to set up your office and WFH on those snowy days. Or any days!

Large Sunken Family Room / Large Living Room /Formal Separate Dining Room

Oversized 2 Car Side Load Garage / Wi-Fi garage door opener -

LL - 2 BR / 1 BA, large living area and Laundry Room with W/D

Fenced private patio off 3rd BR - great for morning coffee, BBQs, star gazing.



NOTE: No Smoking - No Vaping - No Growing

Rent Amount: $2395

Deposit Amount: $2395 - *** Monthly Income must be minimum 3x Rent***



*Lease Terms: 12 month minimum

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243935

(RLNE5639264)