7141 Quivas St

Charming 5 Br / 2 Ba Home - Central to Everything - Property Id: 243935
Below Market Rent - High-Demand Location - Central to Everything !!
OPEN HOUSE Saturday March 21, 2020
NOON - 2PM Rain or Shine
Come see this charming home in the best location in town - Minutes to Light Rail / Downtown / Boulder / Short Drive to DIA - Walking distance to schools, Rec Center w/ Pool, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, AND the New Midtown Area - Coffee Shop (Bon Bon) and Brewery - Bruz and their daily food trucks
Granite / SS / Hardwoods / Quiet Neighborhood
Plenty of room to set up your office and WFH on those snowy days. Or any days!
Large Sunken Family Room / Large Living Room /Formal Separate Dining Room
Oversized 2 Car Side Load Garage / Wi-Fi garage door opener -
LL - 2 BR / 1 BA, large living area and Laundry Room with W/D
Fenced private patio off 3rd BR - great for morning coffee, BBQs, star gazing.
NOTE: No Smoking - No Vaping - No Growing
Rent Amount: $2395
Deposit Amount: $2395 - *** Monthly Income must be minimum 3x Rent***
*Lease Terms: 12 month minimum
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243935
(RLNE5639264)