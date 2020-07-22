All apartments in Adams County
Find more places like 7141 Quivas St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Adams County, CO
/
7141 Quivas St
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

7141 Quivas St

7141 Quivas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7141 Quivas Street, Adams County, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Charming 5 Br / 2 Ba Home - Central to Everything - Property Id: 243935

Below Market Rent - High-Demand Location - Central to Everything !!
OPEN HOUSE Saturday March 21, 2020
NOON - 2PM Rain or Shine
Come see this charming home in the best location in town - Minutes to Light Rail / Downtown / Boulder / Short Drive to DIA - Walking distance to schools, Rec Center w/ Pool, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, AND the New Midtown Area - Coffee Shop (Bon Bon) and Brewery - Bruz and their daily food trucks
Granite / SS / Hardwoods / Quiet Neighborhood
Plenty of room to set up your office and WFH on those snowy days. Or any days!
Large Sunken Family Room / Large Living Room /Formal Separate Dining Room
Oversized 2 Car Side Load Garage / Wi-Fi garage door opener -
LL - 2 BR / 1 BA, large living area and Laundry Room with W/D
Fenced private patio off 3rd BR - great for morning coffee, BBQs, star gazing.

NOTE: No Smoking - No Vaping - No Growing
Rent Amount: $2395
Deposit Amount: $2395 - *** Monthly Income must be minimum 3x Rent***

*Lease Terms: 12 month minimum
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243935
Property Id 243935

(RLNE5639264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7141 Quivas St have any available units?
7141 Quivas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
What amenities does 7141 Quivas St have?
Some of 7141 Quivas St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7141 Quivas St currently offering any rent specials?
7141 Quivas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7141 Quivas St pet-friendly?
No, 7141 Quivas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adams County.
Does 7141 Quivas St offer parking?
Yes, 7141 Quivas St offers parking.
Does 7141 Quivas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7141 Quivas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7141 Quivas St have a pool?
Yes, 7141 Quivas St has a pool.
Does 7141 Quivas St have accessible units?
No, 7141 Quivas St does not have accessible units.
Does 7141 Quivas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7141 Quivas St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7141 Quivas St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7141 Quivas St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Vega
11801 Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBerkley, COEdgewater, COWheat Ridge, COErie, COLafayette, COBrighton, CO
Shaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COCommerce City, COGlendale, COLouisville, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COApplewood, COSuperior, COGreenwood Village, COGunbarrel, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College