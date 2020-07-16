All apartments in Adams County
Find more places like 7070 Masey St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Adams County, CO
/
7070 Masey St.
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

7070 Masey St.

7070 Masey Street · (720) 571-7488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7070 Masey Street, Adams County, CO 80221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7070 Masey St. · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
7070 Masey St. Available 04/09/20 Spacious 4 bedroom home in Westminster! Available April 9th! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!

Available April 9th is this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,016 sq. ft home near Masey and 70th. Minutes away from Twin Lakes Park. Great schools just up the street and in the area! Plenty of shopping, groceries, gyms and nightlife nearby!

This home comes with a fridge, dishwasher, electric range, washer/ dryer and forced air heat for those cold winter nights and a swamp cooler for those summer months. Finished basement for added entertainment room, tons of natural light in the home and spacious yard and patio area to entertain guest!

Rent is $2,300.00 month and there is a minimum of $2,300.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Sorry no pets allowed at this property.

This one will not last, act now!

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5467053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7070 Masey St. have any available units?
7070 Masey St. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7070 Masey St. have?
Some of 7070 Masey St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7070 Masey St. currently offering any rent specials?
7070 Masey St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7070 Masey St. pet-friendly?
No, 7070 Masey St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adams County.
Does 7070 Masey St. offer parking?
No, 7070 Masey St. does not offer parking.
Does 7070 Masey St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7070 Masey St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7070 Masey St. have a pool?
No, 7070 Masey St. does not have a pool.
Does 7070 Masey St. have accessible units?
No, 7070 Masey St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7070 Masey St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7070 Masey St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7070 Masey St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7070 Masey St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7070 Masey St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBerkley, COEdgewater, COWheat Ridge, COErie, COLafayette, COBrighton, CO
Shaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COCommerce City, COGlendale, COLouisville, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COApplewood, COSuperior, COGreenwood Village, COGunbarrel, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity