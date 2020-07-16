Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

7070 Masey St. Available 04/09/20 Spacious 4 bedroom home in Westminster! Available April 9th! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!



Available April 9th is this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,016 sq. ft home near Masey and 70th. Minutes away from Twin Lakes Park. Great schools just up the street and in the area! Plenty of shopping, groceries, gyms and nightlife nearby!



This home comes with a fridge, dishwasher, electric range, washer/ dryer and forced air heat for those cold winter nights and a swamp cooler for those summer months. Finished basement for added entertainment room, tons of natural light in the home and spacious yard and patio area to entertain guest!



Rent is $2,300.00 month and there is a minimum of $2,300.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Sorry no pets allowed at this property.



This one will not last, act now!



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



