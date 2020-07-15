All apartments in Adams County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:30 AM

2029 W 67th Pl

2029 West 67th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2029 West 67th Place, Adams County, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Available as of 8/1/2020.
Contemporary design, end unit townhouse, located in the highly desired Midtown Community features 3 beds, 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage available for rent. This home has a beautiful great room with an open feel including 9-foot ceilings, large windows, beautiful plank style wood flooring, custom blinds, modern fireplace and a dining room that leads to a private covered patio. Kitchen offers 42" dark java stained cabinets, granite counter-tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances and large island with breakfast bar! On the second level you will enjoy a gorgeous master suite with mountain views from private balcony, 5-piece bath with tile flooring and granite counter top plus a great sized walk-in closet. The loft provides a dedicated tech area leading to 2 spacious bedrooms, another full bathroom with tile flooring and closets offering lots of storage! This home is in a prime location within minutes of Downtown Denver or Boulder, accessible by either the new light rail station or any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, I-70 and I-270.

The Midtown neighborhood offers many unique amenities including its own Brewery, Coffee Bistro, Restaurant, Community Garden and Dog Park. All residents can enjoy the neighborhood parks and playgrounds, community activities, and can easily access several popular bike trails. To learn more about all the amazing amenities included please check out the Midtown website at: http://www.hellomidtown.com/

Property is shown by appointment only.
If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

First months rent and security deposits are required prior to move in and must be available prior to signing a lease agreement. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas, electric, water, sewer. HOA fees are included in rent, the HOA is responsible for trash, snow removal and landscaping.

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to APPLY ONLINE:
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070

Prices and availability are subject to change.

PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 W 67th Pl have any available units?
2029 W 67th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
What amenities does 2029 W 67th Pl have?
Some of 2029 W 67th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 W 67th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2029 W 67th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 W 67th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 W 67th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2029 W 67th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2029 W 67th Pl offers parking.
Does 2029 W 67th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2029 W 67th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 W 67th Pl have a pool?
No, 2029 W 67th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2029 W 67th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2029 W 67th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 W 67th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2029 W 67th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2029 W 67th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2029 W 67th Pl has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

