2029 W 67th Pl

Contemporary design, end unit townhouse, located in the highly desired Midtown Community features 3 beds, 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage available for rent. This home has a beautiful great room with an open feel including 9-foot ceilings, large windows, beautiful plank style wood flooring, custom blinds, modern fireplace and a dining room that leads to a private covered patio. Kitchen offers 42" dark java stained cabinets, granite counter-tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances and large island with breakfast bar! On the second level you will enjoy a gorgeous master suite with mountain views from private balcony, 5-piece bath with tile flooring and granite counter top plus a great sized walk-in closet. The loft provides a dedicated tech area leading to 2 spacious bedrooms, another full bathroom with tile flooring and closets offering lots of storage! This home is in a prime location within minutes of Downtown Denver or Boulder, accessible by either the new light rail station or any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, I-70 and I-270.



The Midtown neighborhood offers many unique amenities including its own Brewery, Coffee Bistro, Restaurant, Community Garden and Dog Park. All residents can enjoy the neighborhood parks and playgrounds, community activities, and can easily access several popular bike trails. To learn more about all the amazing amenities included please check out the Midtown website at: http://www.hellomidtown.com/



Property is shown by appointment only.

First months rent and security deposits are required prior to move in and must be available prior to signing a lease agreement. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas, electric, water, sewer. HOA fees are included in rent, the HOA is responsible for trash, snow removal and landscaping.



Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.



Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to APPLY ONLINE:

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy



Prices and availability are subject to change.



PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.