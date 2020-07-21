All apartments in Adams County
Adams County, CO
1765 W 66th Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 5:35 PM

1765 W 66th Avenue

1765 West 66th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1765 West 66th Avenue, Adams County, CO 80221

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. This amazing home has an open floor plan design, office/loft area, patio, an attached 2 car garage, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, built in surround sound system, central heat/AC, electric fireplace, 5 piece master bath, private master patio and much more. Rent is $2,195 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. $55/adult, Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ pet deposit. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1765 W 66th Avenue have any available units?
1765 W 66th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
What amenities does 1765 W 66th Avenue have?
Some of 1765 W 66th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1765 W 66th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1765 W 66th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1765 W 66th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1765 W 66th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1765 W 66th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1765 W 66th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1765 W 66th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1765 W 66th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1765 W 66th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1765 W 66th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1765 W 66th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1765 W 66th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1765 W 66th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1765 W 66th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1765 W 66th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1765 W 66th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
