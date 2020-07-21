1765 W 66th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. This amazing home has an open floor plan design, office/loft area, patio, an attached 2 car garage, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, built in surround sound system, central heat/AC, electric fireplace, 5 piece master bath, private master patio and much more. Rent is $2,195 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. $55/adult, Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ pet deposit. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!