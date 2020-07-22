All apartments in Adams County
Last updated April 11 2020 at 12:25 PM

12031 Krameria Street

12031 Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Location

12031 Krameria Street, Adams County, CO 80602
Wright Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This property is READY NOW**
Great open floor plan!
New Paint ** New LED lights
Next to a school - Mountain Views - Over-sized 1 car garage
HUGE Storage Space
Nice front Patio
Large Master
Visit our website for applications or to view the other properties we have at
www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available
Text Robert at 720-618-1324

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12031 Krameria Street have any available units?
12031 Krameria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
Is 12031 Krameria Street currently offering any rent specials?
12031 Krameria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12031 Krameria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12031 Krameria Street is pet friendly.
Does 12031 Krameria Street offer parking?
Yes, 12031 Krameria Street offers parking.
Does 12031 Krameria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12031 Krameria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12031 Krameria Street have a pool?
No, 12031 Krameria Street does not have a pool.
Does 12031 Krameria Street have accessible units?
No, 12031 Krameria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12031 Krameria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12031 Krameria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12031 Krameria Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12031 Krameria Street does not have units with air conditioning.
