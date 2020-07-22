12031 Krameria Street

Amenities
This property is READY NOW**
Great open floor plan!
New Paint ** New LED lights
Next to a school - Mountain Views - Over-sized 1 car garage
HUGE Storage Space
Nice front Patio
Large Master
Visit our website for applications or to view the other properties we have at
www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available
Text Robert at 720-618-1324
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.