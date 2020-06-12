/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yucca Valley, CA
7081 Barberry Avenue
7081 Barberry Avenue, Yucca Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Walking Distance To Community Center - 3bd/2ba 1400 Sq. Ft. Single Family Home, New Carpet & Hardwood Floors, Stove, Central Heating & A/C, Swamp Cooler, Fenced BackYard, W/D Hookups, 2-Car Garage, Pets Upon Owner Approval.
57312 Buena Suerte Road
57312 Buena Suerte Road, Yucca Valley, CA
Welcome! Perched on a hill, wake up to endless and enchanting views. Every artsy corner of this fully furnished 4 bedroom/ 2.
56565 Sunnyslope Dr.
56565 Sunnyslope Drive, Yucca Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 baths house for rent in Yucca Valley. Has a fenced back yard and great views of the town. Located behind the Boys and girls club and park. No garage, but it does have a large fenced lot.
Results within 10 miles of Yucca Valley
363 Delgada
363 Delgada Avenue, Homestead Valley, CA
363 Delgada, Landers CA - Spacious 4bd/2ba home on 3.
8629 Oakmount Blvd
8629 Oakmount Boulevard, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Mission Lakes with Amazing Views - This is the one! This property is on the rental market available as a long term rental. This home is a 3 Bed located in one of the most desirable areas of DHS.
68214 Via Domingo
68214 Via Domingo, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1107 sqft
3 Bedroom with Spacious Backyard in Desert Hot Springs! - You don't want to miss this one.
Wardman Heights
66376 San Juan Rd
66376 San Juan Road, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1725 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Desert Hot Springs - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home offered as a long term rental! This home offers a spacious interior.
8436 Great Smokey Avenue
8436 Great Smokey Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1630 sqft
WOW!! 2004 built, 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH home JUST PAINTED home has SOLAR GREAT room, DINING area, BREAKFAST bar,FIREPLACE and PATIO space...COMMUNITYoffers, POOLS/SPAS, a TENNIS court, BASKETBALL court. READY to LEASE...
Desert Hot Springs
66905 Flora Avenue
66905 Flora Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1273 sqft
CHARMING home, 3 bedroom / 2 ba GRANITE counters in kitchen, OPEN floor plan, SINGLE garage WITH coated FLOOR, and FENCED yard. Owner pays Trash.
64068 NW Franklin Street
64068 Franklin St, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Mint condition 3 bedroom in a wonderful gated community. Includes access to 3 pool/spas, tennis and basketball courts. Located next to Mission Lakes Country Club that has a wonderful public restaurant and gorgeous golf club.
Miracle Heights
13440 Hermano Way
13440 Hermano Way, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Freshly painted, new tile, great floor plan, Huge master bedroom, nice living room with fire place, dining room and kitchen with eat in buffet.
0 UPHILL RD
0 Desert Shadows Road, Joshua Tree, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
4950 sqft
Invisible House is a sanctuary unlike any other, where ambitious cutting edge architecture and the natural environment are in complete harmony.
Desert Hot Springs
11865 Ambrosio Drive
11865 Ambrosio Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1260 sqft
Location is tops here! A Terrific, very clean and completely remodeled home! This home is looking for a family or couple that will take great care of it and will as well enjoy all the new fixtures, new kitchen tiles, granite counter tops, new
