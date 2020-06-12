/
3 bedroom apartments
244 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yorba Linda, CA
18316 Iris
18316 Iris Ln, Yorba Linda, CA
Newly Constructed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 baths in the Loma Vista Community in Yorba Linda. Largest floor plan with 1,794 square feet of living space. Open floor plan with high ceilings and an abundance of windows for natural lighting.
Brea-Olinda
3264 Silver Maple Drive
3264 Silver Maple Drive, Yorba Linda, CA
Enjoy this 5 bed + library/office + loft, and 5.5 bath Vista Del Verde home! 3-car garage with two 240V chargers for electric vehicles. Spacious back yard on this 12,375 sq.
4316 Canyon Coral Lane
4316 Canyon Coral Ln, Yorba Linda, CA
Brand new 4Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome in Loma Vista, Yorba Linda. This beautiful High Tech home offers a 1st floor bedroom with full bathroom.
Bryant Ranch
5480 Copper Canyon Road
5480 Copper Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1456 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in 'The Hills' of Yorba Linda. This home has been remodeled and upgraded throughout. Open and bright kitchen with granite counter, wood type flooring and new appliances.
4845 Eisenhower Court
4845 Eisihower Court, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2010 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This newer 3 bedroom + a spacious loft home is located next to a trail, a shopping center, and a nice neighborhood. Granite counter top and an island in kitchen. Tile flooring in downstairs. Light and bright.
Vista del Verde
4024 Emerald Downs Drive
4024 Emerald Downs Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2601 sqft
Views of rolling hills for your morning coffee and city lights for your glass of vino as you unwind from a busy day.
4315 Wild Ginger Circle
4315 Wild Ginger Cir, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1659 sqft
Gorgeous brand new two-story condo including smart Ring doorbell and Nest thermostat. Beautiful city view with 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths, open concept floorplan, attached 2 car garage side by side, second-floor laundry room.
5951 Trail View Place
5951 Trail View Place, Yorba Linda, CA
Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Yorba Linda! This home has been updated throughout. Spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island that is open to the family room and direct access to the beautiful backyard.
4339 Via Miguel
4339 Via Miguel, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1921 sqft
Beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath on a cul-de-sac in the East Lake Village Community! This home features Travertine stone, hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, recessed lighting and dual pane windows.
17550 Orange Terrace
17550 Orange Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA
Spacious and Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - Fantastic cul de sac home with a warm and open floor plan. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 3400 square feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Yorba Linda
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,689
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Anaheim Hills
5844 E Camino Manzano
5844 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
Beautiful “Scarlet Oak” model two story home. This lovely 3057 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths.
619 Jimenez Lane
619 North Jimenez Lane, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1766 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY ZERO-LOT LINE 3 BEDROOM HOME. 2.5 BATHS. 3 BEDS UP WITH ADDED BONUS ROOM IN LOFT AREA. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. GORGEOUS REMODELED KITCHEN W/INSIDE LAUNDRY. LIVING ROOM HAS A COZY ELECTRIC FIREPLACE.
Results within 5 miles of Yorba Linda
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1437 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living.
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,948
1442 sqft
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,154
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1398 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
Brea-Olinda
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
The 3028-36 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
Full service apartments in a friendly gated complex, close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways and Chino Hills State Park. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, movie theater, pool and spa.
760 North Fern Street
760 North Fern Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1496 sqft
Located on a corner lot in a great family neighborhood this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is waiting for you! This home features upgraded flooring throughout, extensive recessed lighting, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, vaulted
222 N Berkeley Ave
222 North Berkeley Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1450 sqft
Lovely Craftsman Home near Downtown Fullerton. 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom & 2 car garage - Lovely Craftsman Home near Downtown Fullerton.
