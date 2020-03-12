Amenities
5665 Millstone Pl. Available 02/22/19 Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 Bath Single Family Home in Yorba Linda - Awesome 2 Bed 2 Bath Single Family Home in Yorba Linda
THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY RESIDENT OCCUPIED
PLEASE RESPECT THE RESIDENTS' PRIVACY
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Friday, January 25th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!
Central Air Conditioning and Heat
Dual Master Bedrooms
Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting and Newer Cabinets in the Kitchen
Tile Floors in Kitchen and Dining Nook
Laundry Hookups
2 Car Garage
Gardening Service and Trash Utility is included in the Rent
Great Custom Deck in Large Backyard
Walking Distance to Jean Woodward and Eastside Community Parks
NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,100 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets
THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY RESIDENT OCCUPIED
PLEASE RESPECT THE RESIDENTS' PRIVACY
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
(RLNE4638762)