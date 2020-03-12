All apartments in Yorba Linda
5665 Millstone Pl.

5665 Millstone Place · No Longer Available
Location

5665 Millstone Place, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5665 Millstone Pl. Available 02/22/19 Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 Bath Single Family Home in Yorba Linda - Awesome 2 Bed 2 Bath Single Family Home in Yorba Linda

THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY RESIDENT OCCUPIED
PLEASE RESPECT THE RESIDENTS' PRIVACY

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Friday, January 25th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

Central Air Conditioning and Heat
Dual Master Bedrooms
Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting and Newer Cabinets in the Kitchen
Tile Floors in Kitchen and Dining Nook
Laundry Hookups
2 Car Garage
Gardening Service and Trash Utility is included in the Rent
Great Custom Deck in Large Backyard
Walking Distance to Jean Woodward and Eastside Community Parks

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,100 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY RESIDENT OCCUPIED
PLEASE RESPECT THE RESIDENTS' PRIVACY

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4638762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5665 Millstone Pl. have any available units?
5665 Millstone Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5665 Millstone Pl. have?
Some of 5665 Millstone Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5665 Millstone Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5665 Millstone Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5665 Millstone Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5665 Millstone Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 5665 Millstone Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 5665 Millstone Pl. offers parking.
Does 5665 Millstone Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5665 Millstone Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5665 Millstone Pl. have a pool?
No, 5665 Millstone Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 5665 Millstone Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5665 Millstone Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5665 Millstone Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5665 Millstone Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5665 Millstone Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5665 Millstone Pl. has units with air conditioning.
