5665 Millstone Pl. Available 02/22/19 Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 Bath Single Family Home in Yorba Linda - Awesome 2 Bed 2 Bath Single Family Home in Yorba Linda



THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY RESIDENT OCCUPIED

PLEASE RESPECT THE RESIDENTS' PRIVACY



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Friday, January 25th!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!



Central Air Conditioning and Heat

Dual Master Bedrooms

Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting and Newer Cabinets in the Kitchen

Tile Floors in Kitchen and Dining Nook

Laundry Hookups

2 Car Garage

Gardening Service and Trash Utility is included in the Rent

Great Custom Deck in Large Backyard

Walking Distance to Jean Woodward and Eastside Community Parks



NON-SMOKING HOME

$2,100 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please Submit for Pets



Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



