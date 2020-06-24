5550 Vista Cantora

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath Yorba Linda Home with a Pool - Check out this Awesome 360 tour of the property:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wb4tPgZkXxR



The home boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor with the exception of the living room, it has lovely plush carpet. Lots of natural light flows through the many windows. The home has 3 bedrooms on the second floor with an office with a built in desk and cabinets on the first floor. The master suite is large with a lovely deck overlooking the pool and a great view of the nearby mountains. The kitchen has a lovely breakfast nook that overlooks the resort style backyard. The backyard has a gorgeous pool a built in BBQ, Fireplace and Bar table. This is an entertainers dream backyard. The home also has a formal dining room and a family room open to the kitchen. This property won't last long.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3800 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



(RLNE5223538)