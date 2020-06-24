All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

5550 Vista Cantora

5550 Vista Cantora · No Longer Available
Location

5550 Vista Cantora, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath Yorba Linda Home with a Pool - Check out this Awesome 360 tour of the property:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wb4tPgZkXxR

The home boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor with the exception of the living room, it has lovely plush carpet. Lots of natural light flows through the many windows. The home has 3 bedrooms on the second floor with an office with a built in desk and cabinets on the first floor. The master suite is large with a lovely deck overlooking the pool and a great view of the nearby mountains. The kitchen has a lovely breakfast nook that overlooks the resort style backyard. The backyard has a gorgeous pool a built in BBQ, Fireplace and Bar table. This is an entertainers dream backyard. The home also has a formal dining room and a family room open to the kitchen. This property won't last long.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3800 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

(RLNE5223538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Vista Cantora have any available units?
5550 Vista Cantora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5550 Vista Cantora have?
Some of 5550 Vista Cantora's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Vista Cantora currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Vista Cantora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Vista Cantora pet-friendly?
No, 5550 Vista Cantora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5550 Vista Cantora offer parking?
No, 5550 Vista Cantora does not offer parking.
Does 5550 Vista Cantora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 Vista Cantora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Vista Cantora have a pool?
Yes, 5550 Vista Cantora has a pool.
Does 5550 Vista Cantora have accessible units?
No, 5550 Vista Cantora does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Vista Cantora have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 Vista Cantora does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5550 Vista Cantora have units with air conditioning?
No, 5550 Vista Cantora does not have units with air conditioning.
