All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 5426 Vista Montana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5426 Vista Montana
Last updated January 20 2020 at 10:10 AM

5426 Vista Montana

5426 Vista Montana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5426 Vista Montana, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
Amenities:

24 Hour Laundry Facilities On site
All Electric Kitchen
Breakfast Bar
Cable Ready
Carpeted Floors
Ceiling Fan(s)
Central Air/Heating
Covered Parking
Disability Access
Dishwasher
Extra Storage
Furnished Available
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Mirrored Closet Doors
Pantry
Private Balconies and Patios
Refrigerator
Spectacular Views Available
Vertical Blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 Vista Montana have any available units?
5426 Vista Montana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5426 Vista Montana have?
Some of 5426 Vista Montana's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 Vista Montana currently offering any rent specials?
5426 Vista Montana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 Vista Montana pet-friendly?
No, 5426 Vista Montana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5426 Vista Montana offer parking?
Yes, 5426 Vista Montana offers parking.
Does 5426 Vista Montana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 Vista Montana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 Vista Montana have a pool?
No, 5426 Vista Montana does not have a pool.
Does 5426 Vista Montana have accessible units?
Yes, 5426 Vista Montana has accessible units.
Does 5426 Vista Montana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5426 Vista Montana has units with dishwashers.
Does 5426 Vista Montana have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5426 Vista Montana has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsYorba Linda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Yorba Linda 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsYorba Linda Dog Friendly Apartments
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles