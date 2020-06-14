150 Apartments for rent in Yorba Linda, CA with hardwood floors
Yorba Linda is filled with presidential ambiance as both the birthplace and final resting place of our 37th President, Richard M. Nixon. It houses the world famous Nixon Library and the home in which he grew up.
While you cant move into Richard Nixons family home, there are plenty of other properties to choose from in this upscale northeastern Orange County suburb that is about 40 miles from the city of Los Angeles, and 95 miles from San Diego. With a population of around 64,000, this town features large lots and horse trails.Giddy-up!CNN recently ranked the town as the 21st best place to live in the U.S. With lush green scenery, pristine woods, community events and plenty of open space, its hard to top this lovely suburban enclave.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Yorba Linda renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.