/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:11 PM
226 Apartments for rent in Yorba Linda, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Hidden Hills
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
18640 Seabiscuit
18640 Seabiscuit Run, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
6198 sqft
This upgraded Toll brother home with outstanding view could see Catalina in sunny day. 5 bed rooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Yorba Linda HIGH SCHOOL. one suit on down stairs. two staircases for you easy access from family room to your bed room upstairs.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
20412 Via Don Juan
20412 Via Don Juan, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1921 sqft
Eastlake Village lifestyle in this pristine Park Home. Awarding winning schools including Fairmont Elementary & Yorba Linda High. The double door entry welcomes you to a stylishly appointed 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Yorba Linda
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
Studio
$1,685
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
956 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,786
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
Sycamore Canyon
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1095 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Sycamore Canyon Apartments! Our community is located in Anaheim Hills, California and offers beautiful views while allowing residents to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
5871 East Camino Manzano
5871 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,095
3095 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home is located in a wonderful neighborhood in Anaheim Hills. Save big on electricity with this solar powered home.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
19982 Wrightwood Court
19982 Wrightwood Court, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1061 sqft
Wrightwood Ct. is an amazing single story property located in the highly sought after community of Woodgate in Yorba Linda. This inviting home offers 1,066 sq. ft.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Brea-Olinda
414 Maravilla Lane
414 Maravilla Ln, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1837 sqft
Great Location! One of Brea's newer community, Alterra at La Floresta which is next to the whole foods market shopping center. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
3300 Merida Lane
3300 Merida Ln, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1837 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea's newer community, Alterra La Floresta. This large END-UNIT condo was just built in 2016, by Van Daele Homes and has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with a HUGE live/work space downstairs, approx. 1,898 SqFt.
Results within 5 miles of Yorba Linda
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
The Canyon
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
8 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,054
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,891
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,744
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
6 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,658
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,158
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Similar Pages
Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda 3 BedroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Balcony
Yorba Linda Apartments with GarageYorba Linda Apartments with GymYorba Linda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYorba Linda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA