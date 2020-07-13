Apartment List
106 Apartments for rent in Yorba Linda, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yorba Linda apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Hidden Hills
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
18318 Iris
18318 Iris Ln, Yorba Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18318 Iris in Yorba Linda. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4670 Avenida Del Este
4670 Avenida Del Este, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1512 sqft
This single level home is in the heart of Yorba Linda. Surrounded by trails and lush greenery. The home is situated on a large lot with RV or boat storage. Three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
17550 Orange Terrace
17550 Orange Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3331 sqft
Spacious and Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - Fantastic cul de sac home with a warm and open floor plan. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 3400 square feet of living space.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4902 Torida
4902 Torida Way, Yorba Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1662 sqft
Ready to move in. 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, family room and living room has cozy fireplace. Inside laundry hook-ups. Central air. Formal dining area. Family room has sliding glass door to patio area.
Results within 1 mile of Yorba Linda
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
8 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
17 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
Studio
$1,685
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
956 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
27 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,786
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Sycamore Canyon
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1095 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Sycamore Canyon Apartments! Our community is located in Anaheim Hills, California and offers beautiful views while allowing residents to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
7987 E Altair Ln.
7987 East Altair Lane, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1848 sqft
7987 E Altair Ln. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Anaheim Hills Home - Lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home nestled in the Anaheim Hills East Hill Community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
5871 East Camino Manzano
5871 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,095
3095 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home is located in a wonderful neighborhood in Anaheim Hills. Save big on electricity with this solar powered home.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Anaheim Hills
8258 E Birch Tree Lane
8258 East Birch Tree Lane, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1661 sqft
Birch Tree Ln. is an amazing two story attached property located in the highly sought after community of Summit Terrace in Anaheim Hills. This inviting home offers 1,661 sq. ft. of comfortable living space with 3 spacious bedrooms; 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
19982 Wrightwood Court
19982 Wrightwood Court, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1061 sqft
Wrightwood Ct. is an amazing single story property located in the highly sought after community of Woodgate in Yorba Linda. This inviting home offers 1,066 sq. ft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
100 N. Avenida Palmera
100 North Avenida Palmera, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1335 sqft
100 N. Avenida Palmera Available 08/14/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Home in Anaheim! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Single story home on a huge lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Distressed laminate wood flooring throughout with base moulding.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Anaheim Hills
8865 E Wiley Way
8865 East Wiley Way, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
2443 sqft
Remodeled 5 bedroom home with a view and 3 baths plus a family room and bonus room upstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Brea-Olinda
414 Maravilla Lane
414 Maravilla Ln, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1837 sqft
Great Location! One of Brea's newer community, Alterra at La Floresta which is next to the whole foods market shopping center. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3300 Merida Lane
3300 Merida Ln, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1837 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea's newer community, Alterra La Floresta. This large END-UNIT condo was just built in 2016, by Van Daele Homes and has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with a HUGE live/work space downstairs, approx. 1,898 SqFt.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
5844 E Camino Manzano
5844 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3095 sqft
Beautiful “Scarlet Oak” model two story home. This lovely 3057 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
1768 N Willow Wood St #41
1768 N Willow Woods Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
882 sqft
Fantastic single level home (no unit above) in highly desirable Windwood complex in the Anaheim Hills area features newer windows and slider, wood floors in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Yorba Linda
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,658
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,158
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,500
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Canyon
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
City Guide for Yorba Linda, CA

Yorba Linda is filled with presidential ambiance as both the birthplace and final resting place of our 37th President, Richard M. Nixon. It houses the world famous Nixon Library and the home in which he grew up.

While you cant move into Richard Nixons family home, there are plenty of other properties to choose from in this upscale northeastern Orange County suburb that is about 40 miles from the city of Los Angeles, and 95 miles from San Diego. With a population of around 64,000, this town features large lots and horse trails.Giddy-up!CNN recently ranked the town as the 21st best place to live in the U.S. With lush green scenery, pristine woods, community events and plenty of open space, its hard to top this lovely suburban enclave.

Having trouble with Craigslist Yorba Linda? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Yorba Linda, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yorba Linda apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

