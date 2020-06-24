All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 5353 Vista Montana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5353 Vista Montana
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5353 Vista Montana

5353 Vista Montana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5353 Vista Montana, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 3 Bedroom 1 bath with tub and stall shower Close to Olympic and Crenshaw, close to downtown and BeverlyHills.
Excellent location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5353 Vista Montana have any available units?
5353 Vista Montana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 5353 Vista Montana currently offering any rent specials?
5353 Vista Montana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5353 Vista Montana pet-friendly?
No, 5353 Vista Montana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5353 Vista Montana offer parking?
No, 5353 Vista Montana does not offer parking.
Does 5353 Vista Montana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5353 Vista Montana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5353 Vista Montana have a pool?
No, 5353 Vista Montana does not have a pool.
Does 5353 Vista Montana have accessible units?
No, 5353 Vista Montana does not have accessible units.
Does 5353 Vista Montana have units with dishwashers?
No, 5353 Vista Montana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5353 Vista Montana have units with air conditioning?
No, 5353 Vista Montana does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Dog Friendly Apartments
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles