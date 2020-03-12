All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
4316 Canyon Coral Lane
4316 Canyon Coral Lane

4316 Canyon Coral Ln · No Longer Available
Yorba Linda
Location

4316 Canyon Coral Ln, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Brand new 4Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome in Loma Vista, Yorba Linda. This beautiful High Tech home offers a 1st floor bedroom with full bathroom. The 2nd floor features the finest Interior elements including an expansive great room open to the kitchen and balcony. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, stone counter-tops and more. Upstairs, you'll find three generous bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in closet at the Master Bath. Energy efficient design throughout the house with "Quietcool" System, hot water recirculation system, motion sensor light switch and Ring door bell system. Enjoy this great location minutes to Yorba Linda Town Center and Yorba Linda High School! DO NOT MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Canyon Coral Lane have any available units?
4316 Canyon Coral Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4316 Canyon Coral Lane have?
Some of 4316 Canyon Coral Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Canyon Coral Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Canyon Coral Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Canyon Coral Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4316 Canyon Coral Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4316 Canyon Coral Lane offer parking?
No, 4316 Canyon Coral Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4316 Canyon Coral Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Canyon Coral Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Canyon Coral Lane have a pool?
No, 4316 Canyon Coral Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Canyon Coral Lane have accessible units?
No, 4316 Canyon Coral Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Canyon Coral Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4316 Canyon Coral Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4316 Canyon Coral Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4316 Canyon Coral Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
