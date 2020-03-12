4316 Canyon Coral Lane

Amenities

Brand new 4Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome in Loma Vista, Yorba Linda. This beautiful High Tech home offers a 1st floor bedroom with full bathroom. The 2nd floor features the finest Interior elements including an expansive great room open to the kitchen and balcony. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, stone counter-tops and more. Upstairs, you'll find three generous bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in closet at the Master Bath. Energy efficient design throughout the house with "Quietcool" System, hot water recirculation system, motion sensor light switch and Ring door bell system. Enjoy this great location minutes to Yorba Linda Town Center and Yorba Linda High School! DO NOT MISS IT!