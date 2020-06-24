3602 Merienda Lane

Amenities

Call or text at 714-831-1800 for details on showings. This custom-built home is on an approx. 1/2 half acre lot. 5 bedrooms, 2 downstairs, 3 upstairs with one able to be used as home office. There are multiple family areas, two fireplaces, a large kitchen, dining area as well as an upstairs living room. The backyard is spacious and contains an 8 foot deep pool, custom BBQ, backyard sports area, hardscape and softscape. Property sits on Merienda with a private street down Blake on Rose, is close to Imperial with easy access across the north county while being comfortably tucked in.

