Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2731 Nicolson Circle

2731 Nicolson Circle · (916) 987-1200
Location

2731 Nicolson Circle, Woodland, CA 95776

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2731 Nicolson Circle · Avail. Jul 16

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1669 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2731 Nicolson Circle Available 07/16/20 Single story home in newer Woodland neighborhood, off 102 - Adorable two bedroom, two bath open floor plan home. Bedrooms are good size. Bathrooms light and airy. Inside laundry room and a pantry closet in the kitchen. No-mow back yard, very small lawn in front. Floors are tiles and Berber carpet.

We are looking for qualified renters with
a credit score of about 650 (or letter of explanation on anything lower) and
3 times the rent in income and
longevity in employment

If you have not driven by to see the neighborhood and location of the house, please do so.

Contact us with your questions and appointment for a viewing. leasingagent@rmpropmgmt.com. Phones calls will not be returned, please email.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5182405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

