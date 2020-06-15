Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet refrigerator

2731 Nicolson Circle Available 07/16/20 Single story home in newer Woodland neighborhood, off 102 - Adorable two bedroom, two bath open floor plan home. Bedrooms are good size. Bathrooms light and airy. Inside laundry room and a pantry closet in the kitchen. No-mow back yard, very small lawn in front. Floors are tiles and Berber carpet.



We are looking for qualified renters with

a credit score of about 650 (or letter of explanation on anything lower) and

3 times the rent in income and

longevity in employment



If you have not driven by to see the neighborhood and location of the house, please do so.



Contact us with your questions and appointment for a viewing. leasingagent@rmpropmgmt.com. Phones calls will not be returned, please email.



No Pets Allowed



