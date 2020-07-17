Amenities

2216 Banks Dr Available 07/17/20 Fabulous Single Story Spring Lake Home - Be the first one to live in this luxury home . A dream kitchen over looking the huge living room features stylish granite counter tops and lots of cabinets and pantry. All new stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors makes you feel right at home. This home has an open floor plan with huge living room. 3 bedrooms plus a bright office. This home also features a spacious master bedroom and with lots cabinets and large walk in closet The office with double doors that open to the front porch and 3 bay tandem garages.

Each bedroom enjoys access to an en-suite bathroom.

You can also expect to cut pg&e costs with a tank-less energy efficient tankless water heater and solar panels.

Walking distance to parks and the new Elementary school, and minutes to shopping, Costco and freeways. 10 minutes to UCDavis.

Can it get any better?!



No Pets Allowed



