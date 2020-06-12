Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1549 Osborn Drive Available 09/05/20 Beautiful Newly Built 2-Story Home in Woodland - Beautiful newly built 2- story home located in The Grove (Woodland) near Pioneer High School. Comes with Nexia Smart Home capabilities. Has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Downstairs is a large open floor plan with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Kitchen comes with a large refrigerator, 5-burner gas stove, double oven with microwave/convection oven combo, dishwasher, and large pantry. Home has a 2-car garage and patio with fenced yard. Tenants pay for city utilities. NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3688722)