1549 Osborn Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

1549 Osborn Drive

1549 Osborn Dr · (530) 753-0121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1549 Osborn Dr, Woodland, CA 95776

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1549 Osborn Drive · Avail. Sep 5

$2,700

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2403 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1549 Osborn Drive Available 09/05/20 Beautiful Newly Built 2-Story Home in Woodland - Beautiful newly built 2- story home located in The Grove (Woodland) near Pioneer High School. Comes with Nexia Smart Home capabilities. Has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Downstairs is a large open floor plan with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Kitchen comes with a large refrigerator, 5-burner gas stove, double oven with microwave/convection oven combo, dishwasher, and large pantry. Home has a 2-car garage and patio with fenced yard. Tenants pay for city utilities. NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3688722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 Osborn Drive have any available units?
1549 Osborn Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1549 Osborn Drive have?
Some of 1549 Osborn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 Osborn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Osborn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Osborn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1549 Osborn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodland.
Does 1549 Osborn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1549 Osborn Drive does offer parking.
Does 1549 Osborn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 Osborn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Osborn Drive have a pool?
No, 1549 Osborn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Osborn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1549 Osborn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Osborn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1549 Osborn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1549 Osborn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1549 Osborn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
