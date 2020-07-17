1537 Osborn Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters all utils included microwave

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with tons of amenities, available now! - This beautifully maintained home boasts plenty of storage space, an active home security system, granite counters, plantation shutters, and ALL utilities included, and bi-monthly landscaping included. This is a one of a kind find!



Applications are recommended to save your place in queue and can be submitted online at www.golyonpm.com. Applications are processed in a first come, first screened manner. If a qualified resident is located prior to reaching your application, the fee will be refunded.



Please contact our office with any questions.



Lyon Property Management

530-297-2260

woodlandpm@golyon.com



No Pets Allowed



