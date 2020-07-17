1537 Osborn Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with tons of amenities, available now! - This beautifully maintained home boasts plenty of storage space, an active home security system, granite counters, plantation shutters, and ALL utilities included, and bi-monthly landscaping included. This is a one of a kind find!
Applications are recommended to save your place in queue and can be submitted online at www.golyonpm.com. Applications are processed in a first come, first screened manner. If a qualified resident is located prior to reaching your application, the fee will be refunded.
Please contact our office with any questions.
Lyon Property Management
530-297-2260
woodlandpm@golyon.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5902796)