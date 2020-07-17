All apartments in Woodland
1537 Osborn Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1537 Osborn Drive

1537 Osborn Dr · (530) 297-2260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1537 Osborn Dr, Woodland, CA 95776

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1537 Osborn Drive · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2403 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with tons of amenities, available now! - This beautifully maintained home boasts plenty of storage space, an active home security system, granite counters, plantation shutters, and ALL utilities included, and bi-monthly landscaping included. This is a one of a kind find!

Applications are recommended to save your place in queue and can be submitted online at www.golyonpm.com. Applications are processed in a first come, first screened manner. If a qualified resident is located prior to reaching your application, the fee will be refunded.

Please contact our office with any questions.

Lyon Property Management
530-297-2260
woodlandpm@golyon.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Osborn Drive have any available units?
1537 Osborn Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1537 Osborn Drive have?
Some of 1537 Osborn Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 Osborn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Osborn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Osborn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1537 Osborn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodland.
Does 1537 Osborn Drive offer parking?
No, 1537 Osborn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1537 Osborn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Osborn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Osborn Drive have a pool?
No, 1537 Osborn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Osborn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1537 Osborn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Osborn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Osborn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 Osborn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 Osborn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
