8379 Ora Belle
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

8379 Ora Belle

8379 Ora Belle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8379 Ora Belle Lane, Winter Gardens, CA 92021
Winter Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
El Cajon/Lakeside Duplex home - 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath w/garage - 3 bed , 2 ba, 2 story with balcony, large fenced back yard and attached 1 car garage on a cul-de-sac. Very spacious living room with beautiful wood floors and brick fireplace. Separate dining room attached to kitchen with fridge included. Laundry room with half bath. Views from Master bedroom and balcony off of front bedroom. lots of additional storage and linen cabinets.Close to school/shopping and freeway.Pets ok with approval and renters insurance and additional deposit.
Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management

Email us at FindAHome@ASAP-Rents.com for more information or to arrange a showing.

Apply NOW at www/Keys4SD.com

(RLNE5044697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8379 Ora Belle have any available units?
8379 Ora Belle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 8379 Ora Belle have?
Some of 8379 Ora Belle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8379 Ora Belle currently offering any rent specials?
8379 Ora Belle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8379 Ora Belle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8379 Ora Belle is pet friendly.
Does 8379 Ora Belle offer parking?
Yes, 8379 Ora Belle offers parking.
Does 8379 Ora Belle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8379 Ora Belle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8379 Ora Belle have a pool?
No, 8379 Ora Belle does not have a pool.
Does 8379 Ora Belle have accessible units?
No, 8379 Ora Belle does not have accessible units.
Does 8379 Ora Belle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8379 Ora Belle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8379 Ora Belle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8379 Ora Belle has units with air conditioning.
