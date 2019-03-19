All apartments in Winter Gardens
Find more places like 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Gardens, CA
/
13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive

13316 Cuyamaca Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13316 Cuyamaca Vista Dr, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Availability Feb 23, 2019 (possibly sooner!)

This beautiful 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bath home feels like it is brand new. Built in 2015 this 1837 square foot home shines bright with plank flooring, upgraded carpet, and a very open feel. Gourmet kitchen including quartz counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a nice sized island, recessed lighting, and plenty of cabinet and pantry space. Energy efficient windows and doors! Enjoy the A/C when needed. The spacious flexible loft space would make a great tv or game room, or home office. Your private back yard has lots of room to spread out and relax while you barbeque and enjoy the spectacular views! Backyard includes beautiful pavers and synthetic grass too! 2-car attached garage.

Great location in Lakeside very close to the 8 freeway!!! Convenient to downtown, and many other parts of San Diego. Nearby schools include Lakeview Elementary, River Valley Charter School, and Lakeside Middle School.

Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all included.

Parking - Attached 2-car garage. Good amounts of guest parking.

RENT - $2795 per month.

UTILITIES - Tenant pays all utilities.

Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. If allowed, tenant will pay an increased deposit of $500 per pet.

Application Process

$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.

Lease Signing Process

If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive have any available units?
13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive have?
Some of 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Winter Gardens 1 BedroomsWinter Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Winter Gardens 3 BedroomsWinter Gardens Apartments with Parking
Winter Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College