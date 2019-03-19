13316 Cuyamaca Vista Drive

Amenities

Availability Feb 23, 2019 (possibly sooner!)



This beautiful 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bath home feels like it is brand new. Built in 2015 this 1837 square foot home shines bright with plank flooring, upgraded carpet, and a very open feel. Gourmet kitchen including quartz counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a nice sized island, recessed lighting, and plenty of cabinet and pantry space. Energy efficient windows and doors! Enjoy the A/C when needed. The spacious flexible loft space would make a great tv or game room, or home office. Your private back yard has lots of room to spread out and relax while you barbeque and enjoy the spectacular views! Backyard includes beautiful pavers and synthetic grass too! 2-car attached garage.



Great location in Lakeside very close to the 8 freeway!!! Convenient to downtown, and many other parts of San Diego. Nearby schools include Lakeview Elementary, River Valley Charter School, and Lakeside Middle School.



Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all included.



Parking - Attached 2-car garage. Good amounts of guest parking.



RENT - $2795 per month.



UTILITIES - Tenant pays all utilities.



Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. If allowed, tenant will pay an increased deposit of $500 per pet.



Application Process



$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.



Lease Signing Process



If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422