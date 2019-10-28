12449 Ridgeton Drive

Amenities

Limited offer! Move-in on or before October the 15th and take advantage of 50% discount on the 1st-month rent.



GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD, NICE VIEWS, BIG BEDROOM, AND ALL PARKING!



Come and see for yourself this impressive 2,000-square-foot, single-family home in Lakeside, California now!



It has 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; and a 2-car attached garage and 2 outside of the garage and 3 driveway parking.



The cozy interior features include tile floors (downstairs) laminated wood floor (upstairs), fireplace, and high vaulted ceiling. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage; glossy countertop; and appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are divine and comfy spaces to sleep in.



The house has installed central, forced-air heating for climate control.



There are a hookup washer and dryer are available inside the garage.



Pets are allowed (maximum limit of 2 pets only). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant will responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping (low maintenance).



The exterior features include 2 patios, balcony, deck, fenced yard, and big backyard --- perfect spots for relaxation, or outside dining, or play with the family or friends. There is also a shed at the back of the house that can be used as a storage space which is included in the rent.



This home is close and accessible to public transportation, business center, and parks!



Nearby Schools:

Lakeview Elementary School - 0.89 miles, 8/10

Tierra Del Sol Middle School - 1.37 miles, 5/10

El Capitan High School - 2.29 miles, 6/10

River Valley Charter School - 1.91 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

864 El Cajon Alpine - 0.6 mile

848 El Cajon Lakeside - 1.0 mile



