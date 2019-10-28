All apartments in Winter Gardens
12449 Ridgeton Drive
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

12449 Ridgeton Drive

12449 Ridgeton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12449 Ridgeton Drive, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Limited offer! Move-in on or before October the 15th and take advantage of 50% discount on the 1st-month rent.

GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD, NICE VIEWS, BIG BEDROOM, AND ALL PARKING!

Come and see for yourself this impressive 2,000-square-foot, single-family home in Lakeside, California now!

It has 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; and a 2-car attached garage and 2 outside of the garage and 3 driveway parking.

The cozy interior features include tile floors (downstairs) laminated wood floor (upstairs), fireplace, and high vaulted ceiling. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage; glossy countertop; and appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are divine and comfy spaces to sleep in.

The house has installed central, forced-air heating for climate control.

There are a hookup washer and dryer are available inside the garage.

Pets are allowed (maximum limit of 2 pets only). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping (low maintenance).

The exterior features include 2 patios, balcony, deck, fenced yard, and big backyard --- perfect spots for relaxation, or outside dining, or play with the family or friends. There is also a shed at the back of the house that can be used as a storage space which is included in the rent.

This home is close and accessible to public transportation, business center, and parks!

Nearby Schools:
Lakeview Elementary School - 0.89 miles, 8/10
Tierra Del Sol Middle School - 1.37 miles, 5/10
El Capitan High School - 2.29 miles, 6/10
River Valley Charter School - 1.91 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
864 El Cajon Alpine - 0.6 mile
848 El Cajon Lakeside - 1.0 mile

(RLNE5068377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12449 Ridgeton Drive have any available units?
12449 Ridgeton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 12449 Ridgeton Drive have?
Some of 12449 Ridgeton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12449 Ridgeton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12449 Ridgeton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12449 Ridgeton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12449 Ridgeton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12449 Ridgeton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12449 Ridgeton Drive offers parking.
Does 12449 Ridgeton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12449 Ridgeton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12449 Ridgeton Drive have a pool?
No, 12449 Ridgeton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12449 Ridgeton Drive have accessible units?
No, 12449 Ridgeton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12449 Ridgeton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12449 Ridgeton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12449 Ridgeton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12449 Ridgeton Drive has units with air conditioning.
