Home
/
Winter Gardens, CA
/
12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2

12135 Orange Crest Court · No Longer Available
Location

12135 Orange Crest Court, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Cute & Clean 2br 1ba Townhouse/Condo - Great Location! Just off Hwy 67 at Winter Gardens Blvd. 12135 Orange Crest Court Unit #2 Not your normal apartment building setup -- Just 4 units per building. No one living above or below you. Nice & Bright 2 Bedroom -1 Bath 900 sq. ft. Condo! Townhouse style!
Close to Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Lake Jennings & Lindo Lake Park & also not far to Freeway entrance to 67 that connects you to all of San Diego County.

Amenities
* Tile & carpet Flooring
* Refrigerator
* Dishwasher
* Pantry in kitchen
* Community Pool, Jacuzzi & BBQ area.
* 1 Car Garage - Shared.
* 2 dedicated parking spaces behind unit also next to guess parking lot.
* 2 storage Closets than can be Locked up.
* Coin-op Laundry room per building, shared with only 3 other units.
* Pets? Maybe with extra security deposit, 20 pound limit, must be Pre- Approved.

Rental Requirements:
No Sec 8
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No evictions ~ No exceptions

*Please drive by 12135 #2 Orangecrest Ct.. 1st to take a look, then give us a call to set up an appointment to see the inside. 619-562-9336,
Also, Please visit our Website for more availability property! ~ www.TR-PROP.com
Please Do Not fill out Application Until After we show you the property, Thank You.
CalBRE 00692546

(RLNE5395432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 have any available units?
12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 have?
Some of 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 offers parking.
Does 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 have a pool?
Yes, 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 has a pool.
Does 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 have accessible units?
No, 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12135 Orange Crest Ct. #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
