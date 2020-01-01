All apartments in Winter Gardens
12004 Winter Gardens Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:10 AM

12004 Winter Gardens Drive

12004 Winter Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12004 Winter Gardens Drive, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Lakeside duplex is now available! Two beds, 1 bath and roughly 800 square feet of living space, this is a private duplex with it's very own yard and outdoor eating area. Majority of backyard is covered, ideal for summer BBQ's and hosting. Kitchen is updated, clean and easy to decorate around. Huge driveway with space for multiple cars, and private, lush front yard covered by shady trees. The home comes unfurnished and some more additions and renovations will be made prior to move-in to truly make this a can't-miss opportunity. Contact the number below for more info and showing instructions.

Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.
Site Manager
Mr. Derek Carlyon
619-993-0844

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12004 Winter Gardens Drive have any available units?
12004 Winter Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
Is 12004 Winter Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12004 Winter Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12004 Winter Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12004 Winter Gardens Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12004 Winter Gardens Drive offer parking?
No, 12004 Winter Gardens Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12004 Winter Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12004 Winter Gardens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12004 Winter Gardens Drive have a pool?
No, 12004 Winter Gardens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12004 Winter Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 12004 Winter Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12004 Winter Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12004 Winter Gardens Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12004 Winter Gardens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12004 Winter Gardens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

