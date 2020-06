Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom Property in Windsor! - This beautifully remodeled home features all brand new appliances, brand new furnishings and linens throughout. Lovely landscaped backyard for your enjoyment. Two car garage with Washer and Dryer provided as is. This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished.



Please contact West County Property Management for more details and to schedule a showing of this gorgeous property. DRE#01857684



(RLNE5661580)