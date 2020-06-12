All apartments in Windsor
8566 Planetree Dr.

8566 Planetree Drive · (707) 206-6645
Location

8566 Planetree Drive, Windsor, CA 95492

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8566 Planetree Dr. · Avail. Jul 8

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
8566 Planetree Dr. Available 07/08/20 Great Windsor 4 Bed/3 Full Bath Available Early July! - Hello friends,

We have a nice 4 bed 3 full bath Windsor home available early July. There is a full bed/bath downstairs with remaining beds/bath upstairs. Nice large entry living area leads to the kitchen/dining/family room.

Rent will be $2,995/month, $3000/deposit, One Year lease agreement. Tenant to pay all utilities. Tenants to provide their own refrigerator.

To Apply click here www.pacpropsre.com click the property tab and click "Apply Now".

Thank you,

Pacific Properties
101 Golf Course Dr. Ste. A5
Rohnert Park, CA 94928 www.pacpropsre.com
CA BRE Corporate #01526413
707.206.6645

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4676325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8566 Planetree Dr. have any available units?
8566 Planetree Dr. has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8566 Planetree Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8566 Planetree Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8566 Planetree Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8566 Planetree Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windsor.
Does 8566 Planetree Dr. offer parking?
No, 8566 Planetree Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8566 Planetree Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8566 Planetree Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8566 Planetree Dr. have a pool?
No, 8566 Planetree Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8566 Planetree Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8566 Planetree Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8566 Planetree Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8566 Planetree Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8566 Planetree Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8566 Planetree Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
