Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:35 AM

1990 Commons Court

1990 Commons Court · (707) 524-3500
Location

1990 Commons Court, Windsor, CA 95492

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Walk to town green. This is a single level end unit. Three bedroom two full bath. Attached home with a large detached one car garage. Offers a recent updated kitchen with newer cabinets, newer laminate flooring throughout, and newer updated bathrooms. Gas stove, Microwave Incl, refrigerator Incl . Inside laundry room. Wood deck with a yard. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac walking distance to Oliver's library and Windsor's town Green. (No Smoking No Pets, No Subleasing No Drugs) must have good credit & income $2,550 a month + deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 Commons Court have any available units?
1990 Commons Court has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1990 Commons Court have?
Some of 1990 Commons Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 Commons Court currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Commons Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Commons Court pet-friendly?
No, 1990 Commons Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windsor.
Does 1990 Commons Court offer parking?
Yes, 1990 Commons Court does offer parking.
Does 1990 Commons Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1990 Commons Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Commons Court have a pool?
No, 1990 Commons Court does not have a pool.
Does 1990 Commons Court have accessible units?
No, 1990 Commons Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 Commons Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1990 Commons Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1990 Commons Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1990 Commons Court does not have units with air conditioning.
