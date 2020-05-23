1990 Commons Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Walk to town green. This is a single level end unit. Three bedroom two full bath. Attached home with a large detached one car garage. Offers a recent updated kitchen with newer cabinets, newer laminate flooring throughout, and newer updated bathrooms. Gas stove, Microwave Incl, refrigerator Incl . Inside laundry room. Wood deck with a yard. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac walking distance to Oliver's library and Windsor's town Green. (No Smoking No Pets, No Subleasing No Drugs) must have good credit & income $2,550 a month + deposit