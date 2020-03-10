All apartments in Willowbrook
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd

2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd, Willowbrook, CA 90222
Willowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
bathtub
Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath home in Compton, near the 105, and 110 freeway. For easy access to travel around so cal bay. As well located around the corner is the Martin Luther King Jr Community Hospital. Home has brand new paint, and new light fixtures all around the unit, with newly installed wood flooring as well. Beautiful kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter-top. Spacious remolded bathroom, with a new vanity, and tile around the bathtub. Be quick to view and apply today to this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd have any available units?
2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Willowbrook, CA.
What amenities does 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd have?
Some of 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Willowbrook.
Does 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd offers parking.
Does 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd have a pool?
No, 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 1/4 E El Segundo Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
