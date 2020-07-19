Rent Calculator
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
13515 High St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13515 High St
13515 High Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
13515 High Street, Whittier, CA 90602
Whittier City
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Whittier House for Rent with Large Backyard, Open House February 1 from 3:00PM to 3:30PM -
(RLNE2426813)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13515 High St have any available units?
13515 High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Whittier, CA
.
Is 13515 High St currently offering any rent specials?
13515 High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13515 High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13515 High St is pet friendly.
Does 13515 High St offer parking?
No, 13515 High St does not offer parking.
Does 13515 High St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13515 High St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13515 High St have a pool?
No, 13515 High St does not have a pool.
Does 13515 High St have accessible units?
No, 13515 High St does not have accessible units.
Does 13515 High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13515 High St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13515 High St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13515 High St does not have units with air conditioning.
