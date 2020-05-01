All apartments in Westmont
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

2066 Thoreau Street

2066 Thoreau Street · No Longer Available
Westmont
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

2066 Thoreau Street, Westmont, CA 90047
Westmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
game room
bathtub
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with Bonus Room/Game Room and an Office with a separate entrance. Renovations throughout the house include new wood-like floors, new plumbing, new lighting and ceiling fans, fresh paint, new windows, and new moulding and baseboards. New recessed lights in the living room and kitchen make it easy to entertain friends and family. The kitchen has been updated with stylish blue shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and new Kohler sink and faucet, while the bathrooms have new tile, bathtub/shower stall, and toilets. With laundry hookups, a driveway that fits 4 cars, and gardening service included, this house is ready for you to move in! Located near Los Angeles Southwest College, the Rams Stadium, The Village at Century Shopping Mall, and SpaceX. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2066 Thoreau Street have any available units?
2066 Thoreau Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westmont, CA.
What amenities does 2066 Thoreau Street have?
Some of 2066 Thoreau Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2066 Thoreau Street currently offering any rent specials?
2066 Thoreau Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2066 Thoreau Street pet-friendly?
No, 2066 Thoreau Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 2066 Thoreau Street offer parking?
No, 2066 Thoreau Street does not offer parking.
Does 2066 Thoreau Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2066 Thoreau Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2066 Thoreau Street have a pool?
No, 2066 Thoreau Street does not have a pool.
Does 2066 Thoreau Street have accessible units?
No, 2066 Thoreau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2066 Thoreau Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2066 Thoreau Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2066 Thoreau Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2066 Thoreau Street does not have units with air conditioning.

