2066 Thoreau Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan game room bathtub

Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with Bonus Room/Game Room and an Office with a separate entrance. Renovations throughout the house include new wood-like floors, new plumbing, new lighting and ceiling fans, fresh paint, new windows, and new moulding and baseboards. New recessed lights in the living room and kitchen make it easy to entertain friends and family. The kitchen has been updated with stylish blue shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and new Kohler sink and faucet, while the bathrooms have new tile, bathtub/shower stall, and toilets. With laundry hookups, a driveway that fits 4 cars, and gardening service included, this house is ready for you to move in! Located near Los Angeles Southwest College, the Rams Stadium, The Village at Century Shopping Mall, and SpaceX. Schedule a showing today!