5467 Clermont Ct

Gorgeous Home in Westlake Village - Renaissance - A wonderful opportunity to live in a double gated community in Westlake Village known as the Renaissance! Within walking distance to shopping (across from Costco and close to Target), this beautiful home has 4 bedrooms + 2.5 baths, and boasts an open floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings and wood floors downstairs. A powder room is conveniently located on the first floor. Gourmet kitchen features granite counters, new stainless steel Appliances and it has a center island. There is an enclosed Sunroom off the back of the house. The interior of the home has been freshly painted and is move in ready. Brand New Carpeting throughout. New window treatments as well. Some new lighting. New landscaping. And new faucets throughout. Second level features Master Suite with Walk-in closet, dual vanities. Cul-de-sac location. Beautiful grounds include Community Pool and Spa. Easy access to 101 Freeway. All four bedrooms are upstairs. It has a 2 car attached garage with direct access to the house. And includes a washer and dryer for you to use. The community offers a pool and playground. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, hiking trails and great local schools. Located in the award winning Las Virgenes Unified School District. Small Dogs Only. Non- Smoking please. Don't miss out!



No Cats Allowed



