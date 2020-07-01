All apartments in Westlake Village
Find more places like 5467 Clermont Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westlake Village, CA
/
5467 Clermont Ct
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

5467 Clermont Ct

5467 Clermont Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westlake Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5467 Clermont Court, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Home in Westlake Village - Renaissance - A wonderful opportunity to live in a double gated community in Westlake Village known as the Renaissance! Within walking distance to shopping (across from Costco and close to Target), this beautiful home has 4 bedrooms + 2.5 baths, and boasts an open floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings and wood floors downstairs. A powder room is conveniently located on the first floor. Gourmet kitchen features granite counters, new stainless steel Appliances and it has a center island. There is an enclosed Sunroom off the back of the house. The interior of the home has been freshly painted and is move in ready. Brand New Carpeting throughout. New window treatments as well. Some new lighting. New landscaping. And new faucets throughout. Second level features Master Suite with Walk-in closet, dual vanities. Cul-de-sac location. Beautiful grounds include Community Pool and Spa. Easy access to 101 Freeway. All four bedrooms are upstairs. It has a 2 car attached garage with direct access to the house. And includes a washer and dryer for you to use. The community offers a pool and playground. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, hiking trails and great local schools. Located in the award winning Las Virgenes Unified School District. Small Dogs Only. Non- Smoking please. Don't miss out!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5625568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5467 Clermont Ct have any available units?
5467 Clermont Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 5467 Clermont Ct have?
Some of 5467 Clermont Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5467 Clermont Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5467 Clermont Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5467 Clermont Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5467 Clermont Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5467 Clermont Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5467 Clermont Ct offers parking.
Does 5467 Clermont Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5467 Clermont Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5467 Clermont Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5467 Clermont Ct has a pool.
Does 5467 Clermont Ct have accessible units?
No, 5467 Clermont Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5467 Clermont Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5467 Clermont Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5467 Clermont Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5467 Clermont Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd
Westlake Village, CA 91361

Similar Pages

Westlake Village 1 BedroomsWestlake Village 2 Bedrooms
Westlake Village 3 BedroomsWestlake Village Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Westlake Village Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons