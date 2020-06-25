3806 Mainsail Circle

Amenities

Contact Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. What 3 Words App Location is inched.swanky.tilt. You Will Love This House! Rare Westlake Village Lease Opportunity on a Lake Adjacent Southshore cul-de-sac Street. Charming Backyard w/a Pool. House backs to a Private Green Belt that Leads to the Lake. Property has a Backyard Gate providing Anytime Access to this Idyllic Setting. Downstairs Bedroom. Soaring Ceilings, View of the Backyard and Great Room Configuration make your Main Living Space the Perfect Setting for Entertaining . Gourmet Kitchen opens to the Family Room and has Built-In Desk, Eat-At-Bar and Plenty of Room for your Kitchen Table. Family Room has a Fireplace. Master Bedroom has a Balcony with a Peek-A-Boo View of the Lake. Jack and Jill Bedrooms off the Front of the House. Home has many upgrades including Granite, Travertine in the Bathrooms, Custom Cabinetry and Lighting, Wood Floors and Carpet in the Bedrooms. Views of the Santa Monica Mountains, Westlake Village Lake steps fromyour Backdoor, Walk to Restaurants and Shopping or hop on your bike and take advantage of one of the many Local Bike Paths and Trails in the area. Southern California Living at it's Best!