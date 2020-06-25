All apartments in Westlake Village
Find more places like 3806 Mainsail Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westlake Village, CA
/
3806 Mainsail Circle
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

3806 Mainsail Circle

3806 Mainsail Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westlake Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3806 Mainsail Circle, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Contact Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. What 3 Words App Location is inched.swanky.tilt. You Will Love This House! Rare Westlake Village Lease Opportunity on a Lake Adjacent Southshore cul-de-sac Street. Charming Backyard w/a Pool. House backs to a Private Green Belt that Leads to the Lake. Property has a Backyard Gate providing Anytime Access to this Idyllic Setting. Downstairs Bedroom. Soaring Ceilings, View of the Backyard and Great Room Configuration make your Main Living Space the Perfect Setting for Entertaining . Gourmet Kitchen opens to the Family Room and has Built-In Desk, Eat-At-Bar and Plenty of Room for your Kitchen Table. Family Room has a Fireplace. Master Bedroom has a Balcony with a Peek-A-Boo View of the Lake. Jack and Jill Bedrooms off the Front of the House. Home has many upgrades including Granite, Travertine in the Bathrooms, Custom Cabinetry and Lighting, Wood Floors and Carpet in the Bedrooms. Views of the Santa Monica Mountains, Westlake Village Lake steps fromyour Backdoor, Walk to Restaurants and Shopping or hop on your bike and take advantage of one of the many Local Bike Paths and Trails in the area. Southern California Living at it's Best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 Mainsail Circle have any available units?
3806 Mainsail Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 3806 Mainsail Circle have?
Some of 3806 Mainsail Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 Mainsail Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3806 Mainsail Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 Mainsail Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3806 Mainsail Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 3806 Mainsail Circle offer parking?
No, 3806 Mainsail Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3806 Mainsail Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 Mainsail Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 Mainsail Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3806 Mainsail Circle has a pool.
Does 3806 Mainsail Circle have accessible units?
No, 3806 Mainsail Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 Mainsail Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 Mainsail Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 Mainsail Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 Mainsail Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd
Westlake Village, CA 91361

Similar Pages

Westlake Village 1 BedroomsWestlake Village 2 Bedrooms
Westlake Village 3 BedroomsWestlake Village Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Westlake Village Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons